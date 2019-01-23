‘My Hero Academia’ Puts A Big Restriction On Izuku’s Quirk

My Hero Academia has put one big burden on Izuku Midoriya’s shoulders. The boy wanted nothing more than to have a quirk when he was little, and he has since been given one of the most famous in the word. However, as it turns out, yet another restriction has been put on his growing power.

So, be warned! There are spoilers below for chapter 213 below! Please proceed with caution:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its new chapter, and the update was a doozy. Not only did the chapter pit Izuku against Shinso Hitoshi for their long-awaited rematch, but it began with an even bigger reveal. As it turns out, Izuku has way more quirks than he thought, but they come at a cost.

After meeting with a yet-named vestige of One For All in his psyche, Izuku learns he has all of the quirks the former users had. In fact, his recent slip with One For All was not so much the quirk itself as it was another power appearing. Now, Izuku has to uncover all his hidden quirks so he can control them, but it won’t be quite that simple.

“But understand this! This quirk has also been buidling up in One For All,” Izuku’s predecessor tells him. “It’s bound to be way stronger than it was back in my day!”

“When you use this power out of anger, it’ll really start working for you. What really matters is controlling your heart. It’s okay to get mad. That rage can be the source. But in the meantime, you gotta control it better, okay?”

As it turns out, Izuku has to learn the power in self-restraint. Not only does the boy have to keep a tight lid on his power output of One For All when the quirk is combined, but the use of its individual powers will require him to keep his emotions in check. For a teenager, this kind of request is an easy one to scoff at, but Izuku has been dreaming of his moment his whole life. The boy has shown he’ll do what it takes to become the No. 1 Hero, and My Hero Academia will surely test that resolve moving forward.

Do you think Izuku is going to handle this change well…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.