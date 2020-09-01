My Hero Academia Welcomes Shoto to Shigaraki's Violent Stand-off

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has continued to rage within the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, with Shigaraki amassing an army of thousands of villains, High End Nomu, the antagonist known as Gigantomachia, and the power of All For One at his command, but luckily for Deku and company, it seems as if the son of Endeavor has finally entered the fray. With Todoroki originally relegated to acting as crowd control, saving civilians from the after effects of the massive battle, his help is needed now more than ever when it comes to battling the forces of the Paranormal Liberation Front!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 282, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Earlier in the chapter, Shigaraki seemingly did the impossible and used one of his Quirk erasing bullets that he had acquired in the battle against Overhaul, striking Eraserhead with the projectile. With little to no time before his powers were erased, Aizawa decided that the best method to take would be to slice off his own leg, which was struck by the bullet, before his abilities were taken forever. Thanks to his quick thinking, it seems as if Eraserhead might be able to keep his powers but at what cost?

As Deku has been battling against Shigaraki following the death of Gran Torino, the super villain looks far more like a monster himself than a human being. Though Aizawa was able to save his powers, that didn't stop Shigaraki from getting close enough to seemingly deliver the killing blow, at which time Todoroki made his grand entrance. Saving his teacher's life with a well paced ice wall, the son of Endeavor will make things that much more complicated for Shigaraki to win the day.

As the chapter wraps, we see that Gigantomachia is still marching his way toward cities, threatening the lives of civilians who are unfortunately unprotected during this titanic tussle. With many believing that folks like Deku's mother will get caught in the crossfire, My Hero Academia fans are waiting to see just how this latest story arc comes to an end!

