My Hero Academia Confirms All For One In His Prime Is a Monster

My Hero Academia has always told readers that series archvillain All For One is the true overlord of evil, who caused the darkest period in modern history where villains reigned. However, the version of All For One we've seen during the events of My Hero Academia has been the one already weakened and scarred from his defeat at the hands of All Might. As the Final War Arc has unfolded, All For One has managed to rewind the clock and regain the form he had in the prime of his youth. And now, we're getting to see just how much of a monster the evil overlord truly is!

In My Hero Academia manga Chapter 382 it's made abundantly clear that we are literally in the final stretch, as a reserve of heroes tries to hold the League of Villains at bay, while a smaller force is pounding All For One with everything they've got, in effort to stop the archvillain from reaching Shigaraki at U.A. High School's gates, where Izuku Midoriya is making his stand.

All For One in his prime is a near-unstoppable force of evil. When last we saw, All For One was under siege by the combined efforts of the giant-sized Mt. Lady and unstoppable Juggernaut Gigantomachia, with Tokoyami unleashing his giant Dark Shadow avatar to aid in the fight. For a second, it looks like these heroes might actually have All For One on the ropes, with his de-aged body literally falling apart trying to block the onslaught; however, the archvillain quickly turns the tables and thrashes the entire group with a series of killshot attacks, which leave Mt. Lady and Gigantomachia with deep laceration and/or stab wounds, laid out on the battlefield. Tokoyami gets that shock of seeing Dark Shadow get blasted away by All For One leaving the young hero also down and out.

What makes All For One truly a sadistic monster, though, is his insatiable hunger to violate his enemy, even after annihilating them. The villain tries to take Tokoyami's Dark Shadow quirk for himself, finally impressed by how the younger generation was able to stand against him. Hawks manages keep that from happening – or rather, All For One decides he simply doesn't have the time to spare. He still needs to reach Shigaraki and permanently merge with his protege, to secure his permanent resurrection.

The power of All For One's original body has been monstrous enough – if he fully fuses with Shigaraki's decay quirk and power-enhanced body, it's hard to imagine anyone being able to stand against him in any believable way.

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters online.