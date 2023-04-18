My Hero Academia Reveals a Surprising Pro's Heroic Comeback

My Hero Academia is in the throes of its Final Arc, pitting the young heroes of Class 1-A against the villains led by All For One and Shigaraki. While the story by Kohei Horikoshi has certainly had its fair share of physical altercations, the shonen series has also explored the psychology of being a hero and what it might take for a professional crime fighter to retire. Now, as the last battle of the series threatens to tear apart Hero Society, a former hero has returned in a surprising moment.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Academia's manga, be forewarned that we'll be going into spoiler territory for the final saga. The major battle that took place in this latest manga entry is the fight featuring All For One taking on a handful of major heroes including the likes of Hawks, Tokoyami, Mt. Lady, and more. Unfortunately, things are not looking good for the crime fighters at the moment as All For One has seemingly managed to steal Hawks' Quirk. While Tokoyami and Dark Shadow were next on All For One's list, the bird-headed student received a surprising save from Mineta.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Who Returns?

As the heroes not on the battlefield attempt to keep normal citizens safe, the former professional hero known as Death Arms leaps into the fray. Having retired following the events of the War Arc, where the world had never seemed bleaker for professional crime fighters, Death Arms' Quirk allowed him to put some serious muscle into his arms. Leaping to save civilians similarly to how Deku had at the start of My Hero Academia, Death Arms breaks down why he felt the need to jump into the fray once again.

"We're gonna see history repeat itself. I know that, but even so, it's hard to explain! My body took action all on its own."

Death Arms doesn't seem to be the only character entering the fray, as none other than Stain himself is shown on the final page of the latest chapter. With characters such as La Brava, Gentle Criminal, and Lady Nagant all finding themselves fighting on behalf of the heroes, will the one-time hero killer actually fight against All For One? My Hero Academia season seven might not cover all the current moments, but when this final saga hits the small screen, prepare to see some major fireworks.