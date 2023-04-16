My Hero Academia Twist Steals a Major Pro's Quirk

My Hero Academia knows how to put fans on edge, and the manga has proved as much with its final act. After all, the series is going through its final act, and the war for Japan is still raging. While Izuku takes on Shigaraki, all eyes are on All For One as he faces his own army. And this week, his stand came to an end after stealing a major hero's power.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 385. Read on with caution!

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know what went down with All For One. The villain is determined to meet up with Shigaraki so he can finish consuming the boy, and he will go through anyone to make that happen. This led All For One to KO hundreds of heroes including Mineta and Tokoyami. And once that was done, All For One stole Hawks' quirk.

Yes, that is right. Fierce Wings is now in the hands of All For One. The hero takes the quirk to cripple Hawks while also giving himself a boost while flying. All For One also tries to take Tokoyami's quirk, but an interjection from Mineta is enough to change the villain's mind.

As you can imagine, the theft was a hard one to swallow as Hawks has become a major figure in My Hero Academia. The hero has led a rough life thanks to his parents' crooked ways and his servitude to the Hero Commission. He became a spy under the League of Villains and was even forced to kill Twice in a bid to save humanity. Hawks has given his all to heroism, and now, All For One has taken the man's quirk. But if we know Hawks, the lack of Fierce Wings will not stop him from being a hero.

With wings on his back, All For One is now making a beeline for Shigaraki, but the pair's reunion will not go as All For One imagines. Shigaraki has already shaken his master's hold, so he is more likely to kill All For One than join forces. But for now, fans can only guess at how My Hero Academia will handle the reunion until the two villains are together once more.

Did you see this twist coming for My Hero Academia?