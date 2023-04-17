My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Stain's Big Reunion

My Hero Academia season 6 is over, and now, all eyes are on the manga as its final act moves along. Creator Kohei Horikoshi returned to the manga this weekend after a short break, and it was there fans reunited with our heroes in a pinch. With All For One on a rampage, the war for Japan's future is teetering on the edge, but Class 1-A has yet to give up. And in its final moments, My Hero Academia chapter 385 set up a big moment for Stain.

Of course, there is one big question remaining about the scene. Is Stain about to reunite with two of his former foes? Or will Stain make a stand against one of his own disciples?

The whole thing came to light this week as the My Hero Academia manga ended chapter 385 in Kamino Ward. The update took a hit on the heroes as one pro had their quirk stolen while tons more were laid out by All For One. As faith wavers in our heroes, My Hero Academia checked on Shoto and Tenya as they headed into Kamino Ward. After all, the area now houses Dabi and Endeavor as the pair finally fight, and Shoto says things aren't over yet.

And of course, Stain proves the boy right. The infamous Hero Killer is seen sitting atop some large buildings, and he is dressed the same as we saw him during his All Might encounter. Armed with his blades and a glider, Stain seems to have something planned for Kamino Ward. We can see him overlooking the city once Shoto and Tenya enter the area. And in the distance, we can see flames burning courtesy of the Todoroki clan.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see Stain as the villain has been a favorite since day one. The League of Villains is cool and all, but they lack the crazed gravitas Stain has. After the convict helped All Might track down All For One, fans have been waiting for Stain to show up in the war zone, and it seems he will make his stand in Kamino Ward. What fans don't know is whether Stain will confront Shoto and Tenya all these months after their fight in Hosu City. Stain could try to confront Dabi himself since he is in the area as well, but for now, fans will have to guess until the My Hero Academia manga rolls out an answer.

What do you think Stain is about to get up to in My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.