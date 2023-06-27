My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Dishes Out Ochaco's Worst Injury Yet

Some of the final battles that have been a part of My Hero Academia's final saga have been leaning in favor of our heroes. With All Might amassing quite the force in a final bid to destroy Hero Society, crime fighters young and old have been giving it their all in an effort to create a world of peace. Unfortunately, the latest chapter of the shonen's manga have delivered a brutal blow to Ochaco, aka Uravity, and its one that is so bad, it might result in the Class 1-A student's demise.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 392, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Uravity has been attempting to take down one of All Might's biggest threats in Toga. While Toga has always been a dangerous member of the League of Villains, she has revealed an ace up her sleeve that has made her one of the most dangerous beings walking the Earth. Thanks to her Quirk's evolution, she can now use the Quirks of those whose blood she drank. In downing Twice's blood, Toga has been able to duplicate herself thousands of times over.

Much like Deku's belief that redemption can be achieved by anyone, Ochaco has attempted to talk down Toga from her current path. Unfortunately for Uravity, her pleas appear to have not halted Toga's destructive path, and the blood-drinking villain manages to stab the hero in the gut. Toga then takes the opportunity to slap away Ochaco's chance at redemption.

"We're just built different. You people go on and on about happy, blessed lives, but I don't get to feel a lick of that. Your rules tell you to pity me, but don't you dare!"

While this injury might not kill Uravity, it is clear that it did some serious damage to the young hero thanks in part to the amount of blood that has been spilled from Ochaco. With the final page of the recent chapter hinting at Toga's villain name about to be revealed, creator Kohei Horikoshi is taking the opportunity to unearth some major mysteries amongst the carnage that is taking place in My Hero Academia's final arc.

