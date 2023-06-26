My Hero Academia Is Ready to Give Toga a Villain Name

The clock is ticking down on My Hero Academia. The series began exploring its final act some months ago, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping the story rolling. From stolen quirks to epic showdowns, this final act has done it all, and now Toga is ready to contribute to its weight. After all, the vixen has yet to pick out a villain name, and My Hero Academia is poised to give her one at long last.

The update comes from My Hero Academia's most recent update as we were just given chapter 392. It was there fans met up with Ochaco and Tsuyu as they continued their fight with Toga. Despite the pair's best efforts, Toga has the upper hand right now, and no number of reinforcements can help. Toga is out for blood right now, and just before chapter 392 ends, My Hero Academia teases fans about her moniker.

The final panel of this week's chapter is a flashback as Toga looks back into the past. It is there we see Twice before his untimely death, and he is shown asking Toga about her villain name. The man asks isn't it about time she picked a name for herself. Toga has never used an alias before, and that is rather odd given her company. From Dabi to Spinner, most of the League went by monikers, but Toga never settled on a name.

And now? Well, it seems Toga is now self-assured enough to pick out a name. Chapter 392 followed Toga as she railed against society's conformity and mocked the heroes for trying to empathize with her past. At this point, Toga is ready to raze the world after seeing how society's rigidity brought about Twice's murder. So if Toga was ever going to settle on a villain name, well – now would be the time.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can catch up on the manga right now. The series can be read through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. As for the My Hero Academia anime, season six just wrapped, and a new season is already in the works. You can binge the series on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

What do you think about this latest update on Toga...? What name do you think My Hero Academia will give her? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.