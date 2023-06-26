My Hero Academia Teases Major Hero Death With Bloody Cliffhanger

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 392 to follow! My Hero Academia has shifted to the next of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has teased the death of another major hero with its bloody final moments! The final war between the heroes and villains have seen both sides taking some massive losses through the course of the battles thus far, but it's only recently that these battles have actually started to reach their respective ends. Following Dabi's final confrontation with the Todoroki family, attention has now shifted towards Ochaco Uraraka's final fight with Himiko Toga.

The previous chapters of My Hero Academia have set up Ochaco and Toga's final fight to be a much different one from the others as rather than trying to outright defeat the villain, Ochaco's been trying to have an honest emotional conversation about their respective feelings on love and places in society. But as Toga continues the fight and starts to withdraw into herself, this first phase of the final clash between the two has left Ochaco for dead as Toga's dealt a fatal blow to the floating hero's chest before the newest chapter's end.

(Photo: TOHO)

Does Ochaco Die in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia Chapter 392 picks up shortly after Ochaco was seemingly able to catch up to the real Toga hiding among all of the Twice clones, but unfortunately Toga's taken Tsuyu Asui hostage in all of the chaos. Ochaco's able to rescue Tsuyu before Toga digs a knife into her, but this also means that Ochaco has to pull in Toga much closer to her in order to save Tsuyu completely. Tsuyu tries to use the moment to have Toga listen to what Ochaco's been saying to her, but this might be too late already.

When we next see Toga and Ochaco, it's clear that Toga has brutally stabbed Ochaco in the chest. Refusing to listen to the pleas from the heroes, Toga's now angrier than ever as Ochaco starts to bleed out as the chapter comes to an end. It's not clear whether or not Ochaco will survive this attack from Toga, but until it's confirmed one way or the other in the next chapter, fans might be on the verge of losing a major fan favorite hero with this one.

