My Hero Academia Finally Visits All Might's First Showdown With All For One

My Hero Academia's final arc continues in the pages of the shonen's manga. While the recent chapters took the opportunity to show readers the long-awaited origin story of All For One, it has also ripped anime fans back to the present to show the villain's battle against Murder God Dynamight Bakugo. While brief, the latest chapter doesn't just give us a glimpse into numerous facets of All For One's life, it also gives us a glimpse at the first showdown between All Might and his archrival.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 408, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for this article. In the previous chapter of My Hero Academia, we witnessed how All For One was born and how he was one of the first Quirk wielders in the world. Believing that everything in the world was his, All For One grants his brother Yoichi the Quirks that would one day transform into One For All, the power that fuels both All Might and Izuku Midoriya. Feeling that his brother lives on in One For All, we bear witness to All For One encountering, and often killing, those who inherited Yoichi's Quirk.

All Might Vs. All For One

In what was their first encounter, All Might delivered a punch that had decimated his archrival, taking off the upper half of All For One's head. As shown in panels, when the villain's body was sent to the morgue, it was picked up by Dr. Garaki who had a hand in bringing the villain back to life. As we witnessed earlier in the series, All Might's blow was the reason behind why the upper half of All For One's head was deformed.

Literally begging Bones to extend All Might vs AFO



Idc if they come up with a movie or a ova or whatever the fuck JUST GIVE ME MOREE OF PRIME ALL MIGHT PLEASE pic.twitter.com/wbQjzj3S6b — Tomura 🐐 (@shiggishot) December 4, 2023

In a monologue that spanned time, All For One explained his thoughts on his brother and the power known as One For All, "My crocodile tears served to cause confusion and dismay. All that I loathed and everything I coveted, I had manipulated, and corrupted to make it all my own/ I only want to make you mine, yet you never behave as I wish. I hunt and pursue, yet you slip through my grasp."

