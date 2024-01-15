My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Deku Still Wants to Save Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has reached a new phase of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki with the latest chapters of the series, and the final moments from the newest chapter reveals that Deku is still hoping to save his greatest villain! Following All For One's defeat thanks to Katsuki Bakugo and the other heroes' efforts to wind down the villain's powers, Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now in the midst of the final fight between Deku and Shigaraki. As the fight gets into high gear, Deku is struggling to barely keep up with the all powerful villain.

My Hero Academia has now reached an intense new phase of their fight as Shigaraki has begun to unleash his real plan of total destruction thanks to being free of All For One's potential takeover of his body. As the newest chapter of the series comes to an end and the villain continues to egg on Deku over the fact that he still somehow is taking pity on him, Deku still believes there's a way to somehow stop Shigaraki and save him from his current path of destruction.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: Why Does Deku Want to Save Shigaraki?

My Hero Academia Chapter 411 sees Shigaraki run roughshod over Deku as the more he steals away the quirks within One For All, the less Deku can actually keep up with Shigaraki's strength. As Shigaraki continues to knock into him, Shigaraki questions why Deku has been trying to treat him "like a human being" and refers to the fact that Deku saw him cry within their shared power space. Shigaraki taunts that he's only interested in destruction, but Deku refuses to believe it.

As the chapter comes to an end, Deku still believes that something still deep within Shigaraki and somewhere he's still a person deep inside. He still feels like he can save the person within Shigaraki and get through to him, but it's a much easier task said than done. Not only does he want to somehow defeat Shigaraki and survive his power, Deku also wants to connect with the villain on a personal level. Something that hasn't been possible yet.

