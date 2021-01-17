My Hero Academia Just Broke Its Worst Villain Out of Jail

✖

If there is one thing that My Hero Academia knows how to do, it is building tension. The series may have begun easily enough with Izuku and his dream, but that has all changed. The manga's latest arc brought huge stakes to light as hundreds of people were killed by Shigaraki. And now, it seems the worst scenario just went down with a devastating jailbreak.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 297 below:

If you are caught up with the manga, then you will know the stakes at hand. The Paranormal Liberation War arc killed a slew of top heroes and maimed even more. Hundreds of civilians were killed in the midst of everything despite evacuation orders, so things are tense. This is all thanks to Shigaraki, and the baddie just one-upped himself by breaking his mentor out of prison.

Yes, that is right. All For One is out of jail, and he has big plans for the world.

The moment comes at the end of chapter 297 as the prison holding All For One falls to pieces. The area is overrun by villains who have escaped their cells with Muscular being chief amongst them. However, the gang is unable to flee without the jail's bridge, but their issue is solved when All For One appears. The man has been freed by Shigaraki, and he is shown on the roof telling the convicts to join him if freedom is what they seek.

"If it's freedom you desire, then submit to me, my brethren, and bear witness by my side. This impending void era will give rise to a more perfect demon lord. This will be the story of how I become the greatest demon lord of all!"

Clearly, All For One is ready to get back into action, and Shigaraki will do whatever it takes to help him. This means even more bad news for our heroes. And in the wake of this arc, there is no way to know how this villain uprising will impact society's trust in heroes as a whole.

What do you make of this new My Hero Academia chapter? How do you think All For One's escape will be handled?