My Hero Academia Fans Are Desperate for Bakugo and Tamaki to Live

My Hero Academia fans can be a bit extra, and there are few things that will set them off like a good theory. While the anime prepares its fifth season, the manga has been popping off with one of its most intense arcs to date. This weekend promises to bring our villains even closer to their goal of chaos, and over on Twitter, fans are simply pleading for two favorite heroes to make it out alive.

The whole ordeal kicked off after alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia went live. The info shared details about chapter 297 of the anime, and while we will not go over those spoilers here, we will pay heed to their impact on the fandom. After all, it seems the whole fanbase is riled up about Tamaki and Bakugo after not having heard about the pair for two weeks straight.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

The concern stems from their participation in the Paranormal Liberation Army War arc as the mess has closed. The heroes barely made it out with a bittersweet victory that left many pros dead. The civilian casualties were immense with several cities being all but leveled in the raid, and Shigaraki managed to flee with several of his trusty advisors in hand. During the battle, Bakugo and Tamaki took some bad hits, but My Hero Academia hasn't given a status update on the pair in some weeks.

Of course, this has led some fans to assume the worst. If major heroes like Midnight can die, then fans believe there is nothing stopping these students from kicking the bucket. For now, it seems likely the two boys are simply recovering from their extensive wounds like the rest of their allies. But until the manga says something definitive, well - you can expect to see these heroes trending.

What do you think of this trending topic? Are you worried about Bakugo or Tamaki? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.