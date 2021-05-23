My Hero Academia Fans Just Discovered a Big Quirky Easter Egg

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and it never shies away from the chance to surprise fans with easter eggs. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi is a big fan of hidden details. Now, it seems one huge nod has been found from a while back, and netizens are freaking out over the bit.

The whole thing started when Twitter users began conferring about their top easter eggs in media. It was My Hero Academia fans like WallyyTheGreat noted an easter egg about One For All in chapter 211 of the manga. This nod has to do with a former user of the quirk, and they show up in this chapter in the most subtle way.

I never noticed that Banjo appeared 1 chapter before his oficial appearing for Deku pic.twitter.com/lBEtOefumn — ウォリー⚡ (@WallyyTheGreat) May 22, 2021

If you check out chapter 211, there is a panel towards the beginning that shows Izuku wrestling his quirk. He wants One For All to stop acting out as he doesn't understand a new quirk is manifesting. The power belongs to none other than Daigoro Banjo who once wielded One For All, and his face can be seen in the shadowy panel underneath Izuku.

You can see a close-up of the moment just above with its contrast changed. It is hard to miss the face there as its features are clearly visible. It seems Banjo was trying to appear to Izuku and fans long before we knew it. So if you missed this My Hero Academia easter egg, well - you are not the only one.

It seems like fans might get to see this for themselves soon. After all, My Hero Academia is adapting this scene's arc in season five. The joint training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B is still going on. It will not be long before Izuku heads to the battlefield, and Banjo will make his big debut not long after that.

What do you think of this clever secret? Did you notice this My Hero Academia easter egg the first time around? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.