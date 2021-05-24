My Hero Academia Reveals the Name of All Might's Batmobile

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed the name of All Might's Batmobile, aka "Hercules," the sweet ride that Toshinori Yagi has been riding in, as the final act of the series plays out. All Might has formed a squad of pro heroes (including Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist) to back up Izuku Midoriya on the hunt for All For One and Tomura Shigaraki - before the villains find and capture Deku. That kind of high-stakes cat-and-mouse game required a one-of-a-kind performance vehicle, and Hercules was just that. In fact, if not for the strength of that car, All Might not even be around anymore!

Warning: My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 313 SPOILERS Follow!

Deku was on patrol (and baiting any of All For One's henchman) when he got attacked by Lady Nagant. The former top hero-turned-villain's elite sniper quirk has Izuku on the rope - even with his full One for All powers activated. All Might was driving inside Hercules to help intercept his ward after Nagant shot out their comms - but it turns out Lady Nagant didn't come alone!

All might gets ambushed Mad Max: Fury Road style, as two villains with flaming javelins. All Might survives the initial blast from the projectiles - thanks to Hercules' heavy armoring - but a second salvo lands direct hits that turn the car into flaming wreckage. All Might manages to eject from Hercules in time (with a suitcase of gear in tow); at first, the assassins aren't intimidated by Toshinori Yagi's withered form - but All Might makes it abundantly clear he will fight and die to protect Izuku.

Hercules is the second Batmobile care that All Might has shown off in My Hero Academia. In the younger years of his career, All Might had the "Allmobile," which was developed by his sidekick and friend David Shield. That red speedster was a transformable car with multiple modes (including jet mode), a flying drone unit with a camera, and plenty of weaponry. The Allmobile was featured in the My Hero Academia movie Two Heroes.

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi loves packing the series with Easter egg references to famous geek culture franchises like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars. Hercules is yet another great ode to Batman and the Dark Knight's arsenal of vehicles and gadgets; although, Hercules didn't get the full chance his cool design warranted. RIP.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters weekly Free in Shonen Jump Magazine. Season 5 of the anime streams new episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu.