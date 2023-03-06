My Hero Academia Reveals a Secret Behind Bakugo's Costume

My Hero Academia has built up quite the universe since it debuted, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is a master at weaving the little details. From pro-hero gossip to childhood throwbacks, the manga has it all, and there are some secrets fans have yet to even learn about. One of them came to light recently enough courtesy of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission, and it is all about Bakugo Katsuki.

And no, we're not talking about the secret behind his anger or anything like that. The My Hero Academia manga hid a clever secret in his hero costume, and Team-Up Mission confirmed the nod ties Bakugo's costume to the one Ochaco wears.

Nimaru Sasori, the designer of Bakugo's and Uraraka's costume. Her trademark are 2 dots (her last name means that.) pic.twitter.com/5UrzdjPQqN — ☀️💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) March 2, 2023

As it turns out, the designer who made Bakugo's costume is the same one who made the suit Ochaco wears. Their name is Nimaru Sasori, and the heroine added her own flair to the pair's suits. You can see them in the two dots present on Bakugo's suit. You can see the dots on the 'x' across Bakugo's chest, and the dots acts as buttons on Ochaco's suit near its neckline.

As for why the two dots are added, My Hero Academia turned them into Sasori's signature. They were picked for a simple reason, and that is because the designer's first name literally translates into 'two dots' in Japanese. Their last name Sasori is related to the designer's quirk as it translates to 'scorpion' which is also their superpower.

Obviously, every designer in the My Hero Academia manga is different in how they tag their costumes, but Sasori's secret brings Bakugo and Ochaco together. These two My Hero Academia characters are also just one of several pairs who have matching suits. Kirishima and Sero have suits made by the same designer, and the same goes for Momo, Tsuyu, Ashido, and Mineta. Kiminari and Jiro had their suits made in the same place, and finally, Shoto and Deku had their suits handled by the same person.

If you want to see these costumes in action, My Hero Academia season 6 has them center stage right now. Last year, My Hero Academia went live with its new season, and it sent Class 1-A into a war zone as Shigaraki's forces were raided. Now, My Hero Academia season 6 is dealing with a new arc involving Dark Deku, and the hero's friends are ready to save their friend whether he wants help or not.

Did you ever notice this connection with Bakugo's suit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.