My Hero Academia Fully Introduces Dark Deku to the Anime

My Hero Academia is now entering its final arc for Season 6's final few episodes, and things have taken a turn for Izuku Midoriya as his Dark Deku hero form has been fully introduced to the anime with the newest episode! The sixth season has really put this young hero through the ringer as not only did the first half of the season lead to a ton of losses against Tomura Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front, but the second half has shown that Japan has been damaged to such an extent that each of the heroes have a huge new burden on their shoulders.

This burden has been especially heavy on Deku as not only has his One For All secret gotten out to the rest of the heroes, but now he's become a primary target of All For One and deadly assassins sent from the Tartarus prison. Deku has been trying his best to keep fighting while steadily getting more worn out and tired, and thus it's begun to change him on the outside just as much as he's changed on the inside. It's resulted in a dark new look in the latest episode that makes Deku a frightening visage of the form hero he used to be:

What's Happening to Dark Deku?

Episode 135 of My Hero Academia sees Deku trying his best to save more of the people attacked by the wandering villains, but he's begun to look nothing like he did when this all first began. His One For All power is at a constant usage due to all of the threats constantly around him, and this has made him more exhausted than ever before. Because while he's still helping others, he's also beginning to lose his grip as the exhaustion is taking over.

This comes to a head in the episode's final moments as he realizes that he's no longer got any energy left to deal with a new villain. But when Class 1-A arrives to try and help, Deku still has no real desire to go back to the way things were. He still wants to take things on alone despite everything about his current look and style screaming out the otherwise.

