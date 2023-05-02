My Hero Academia Artist Visits Bakugo's Fiery Quirk in New Sketch

My Hero Academia is on a short break right now, and thanks to the manga's last cliffhanger, fans are on edge. After doing away with his opponents and stealing a quirk, All For One is on the move. The villain is just one of several causing issues as Shigaraki and Dabi are still raising hell. We've also got other cliffhangers to deal with including a big one with Bakugo. So to satiate fans in the meantime, an artist on My Hero Academia has now taken to social media to hype Bakugo.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from nstime23 on Twitter. The profile, which belongs to My Hero Academia assistant Shoutaro Noguchi, is known for dropping art online. Not long ago, they proved that reputation with a new sketch, and it was there fans reunited with Bakugo.

(Photo: nstime23 / Twitter)

After all, manga readers know it has been a hot minute since we've seen the hero. Bakugo gave his all in a battle against Shigaraki a while back, and his quirk was even evolved during the feud. However, the whole thing ended with Bakugo dead and his mentors doing all they could to revive him. Since then, we've not been reunited with Bakugo, but this sketch is here to remind everyone of what the good days were like.

You can see Bakugo in a pair of baggy pants and a tank as explosions rip from his palms. The hero is wearing gloves and sleeves to stay sweaty, and of course, that makes him all the more dangerous. Bakugo's firepower uses his nitroglycerin-esque sweat to set off explosions, so the more sweat he has the better.

Bakugo's look here is far better than any we've seen in the manga as of late, but My Hero Academia fans have not given up on the boy. Izuku was assured the pros are doing all they can to save Bakugo's life, so that thread of hope still exists. Now, the question remains when My Hero Academia will put Bakugo back on his feet now that he's been down for months...!

Want to keep up with My Hero Academia? The anime just wrapped season six, and My Hero Academia season seven is in the works. As for the My Hero Academia manga, Kohei Horikoshi is still working on the series as it entered its final act several months ago.

