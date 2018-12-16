‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Super Soft Bakugo Scene

My Hero Academia isn’t the kind of series to make any excuses for Bakugo Katsuki. The hot-headed hero has come under intense scrutiny over the years, but the boy has always bounced back. So, it was just a matter of time before My Hero Academia let fans in on how soft the boy could really be.

Really, all it takes to get Bakugo flustered is a well-timed compliment, and All Might struck at the exact right moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter, and it was there fans met up with Bakugo. The explosive hero-in-training led his team to victory in a joint training event with Class 1-B. The easy win stunned fans as it forced Bakugo to show off his new teamwork skills, and All Might used the win to praise Bakugo into blushing.

“I was trembling in my seat,” All Might told Bakugo about the match after the boy stepped off the field. The manga has Bakugo looking impassive about the note, but the hero cannot hold it in for long. Eventually, he turns away to duck his head, and Bakugo’s comeback does not quite match the flush on his cheeks.

“What the hell,” the boy asks whilst hunched over. “You got a cold or something?”

While the moment doesn’t have Bakugo exchanging a heart-to-heart with All Might, the pair have a sweet moment none the less. Not only does Yagi Toshinori make his pride in Bakugo well known, but Bakugo keeps himself from flying off the handle as such praise. Instead, the student accepts the compliment even if he’s terribly embarrassed by the attention, and Bakugo counters by asking after his idol’s well being. An exchange as tame as this would have been impossible to imagine when Bakugo was first introduced years ago, and fans are eager to see how the lead continues to change as his high school tenure continues.

Are you loving Bakugo’s recent changes…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.