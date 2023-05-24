My Hero Academia Announces Last-Minute May Hiatus

My Hero Academia has mad a name for itself as one of manga's top series. The superhero story stands along greats like One Piece and has paved the way for other top-sellers like Demon Slayer. This means there are tons of eyes on My Hero Academia weekly as new chapters make their way to shelves, but it seems the manga was just hit by another last-minute delay.

The update comes from well-known insiders in the My Hero Academia community such as RukasuMHA. It seems a surfaced table of contents has revealed the manga's latest break. According to these new reports, My Hero Academia will be on a sudden break this week for Weekly Shonen Jump #26 but is scheduled to resume in issue #27.

Of course, netizens are curious as to why My Hero Academia is taking another break. The most recent reports suggest the hiatus is happening due to production issues. However, this explanation has hardly appeased readers who are now worried about the manga's creator.

After all, My Hero Academia has taken a number of last-minute breaks in the past six months. Artist Kohei Horikoshi has undergone several hiatuses to address his health, so you can see why fans are worried. Being a mangaka is hard work as creators face a massive workload day in and day out. Veteran artists like One Piece's Eiichiro Oda have attested to the stress that comes with making manga, and a number of creators have developed chronic health issues due to their intense schedule. While fans may love My Hero Academia, nothing is more important than Horikoshi's health, so netizens are sending the artist their best wishes.

Now, this sudden break does give My Hero Academia fans time to catch up on the manga. If you are not up to date on Izuku's journey, you can find Horikoshi's manga on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. For those who want to know more about My Hero Academia, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called "Quirks"? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?"

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.