My Hero Academia Highlights Ochaco vs. Toga With New Cover Art

My Hero Academia has crossed over a new phase of the final fights between the heroes and villains, but the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has highlighted the particularly interesting fight between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga with its newest cover art! The latest chapters of the My Hero Academia have been working through the final fights with All For One, Dabi, and Tomura Shigaraki, but there are a few more scattered battles throughout that fans are hoping to see more of in the near future. One especially intriguing fight is going on between Toga, Ochaco, and Tsuyu Asui.

The newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga unfortunately continues this trend as while there is a small update on Ochaco as she's been struggling against Toga and her many Twice clones, but it's far from a major focus as the fight with Dabi is reaching its explosive climax. Thankfully My Hero Academia has made up for this lack of action from Ochaco and Toga as the cover art for the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia has put the duo in the center of a major brawl. You can check it out below as shown off by Shonen Jump's official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia, Ch. 389: The doomsday clock ticks as Dabi nears explosion! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/V2dLLXChlj pic.twitter.com/7CHXdLf1b7 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 21, 2023

MHA: What's Next for Ochaco vs. Toga?

When we last saw Toga and Ochaco in the midst of their fight, the two of them were trying to reach one another as fellow people in love. Toga went into a spiral as following her full confession of love to Izuku Midoriya and subsequent rejection, she's turned her attention towards Ochaco as the young hero is trying to speak to Toga about this love that the both of them share. But we have only seen brief looks at their fight since then as My Hero Academia has shifted its focus to bigger and more explosive action.

Toga's been one of the most unique villains in the My Hero Academia roster, so that makes her final fight all the more intriguing. It's not as simple as killing her in the fight as she's also a tragic figure who had been warped through the heroic society and her complicated views of romance, but Ochaco might be the perfect person to help her work through this and hopefully bring Toga to a better end.

But how do you think the fight between Ochaco and Toga will end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!