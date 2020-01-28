My Hero Academia Drops Major Pro Heroes Cliffhanger in New Chapter

War is coming to My Hero Academia, on a scale we’ve never seen before in the series. The villain world has leveled up thanks to the unholy union between Tomura Shigaraki’s League of Villains and Re-Destro’s Meta Liberation Army, and is set to topple the whole Pro Hero system. The latest chapter of the Boku No Hero Academia manga is all about stage-setting, as we learn what each side of the coming war has done to prepare, over the course of two months. The new “Paranormal Liberation Front” has organized itself into a deadly and efficient paramilitary unit, and a cliffhanger ending teases what the Pro Heroes are doing in response.

Warning, My Hero Academia Chapter 258 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only insight the Pro Heroes have about the rise of the Paranormal Liberation Front and its oncoming war on society comes via Pro Hero Hawks, who is acting as a spy. Hawks has managed to map out the Paranormal Liberation Front’s organizational structure and various factions, and has passed on the message to top Pro Hero Endeavor that the hero world needs to get ready. Realizing how outgunned they are, the Pro Heroes have deputized the exceptional students of Class 1-A and begun accelerating their training, to boost their quirk powers for battle and support in the coming conflict. That has meant students like Izuku, Bakugo, and Shinto training with Endeavor an actual crime-stopping missions – but now it seems like things are turning up a notch.

The very last pages of My Hero Academia chapter 258 sees Class 1-A realize they’ve all been drafted into the same mysterious “field trip” the next day. When the time comes, the U.A. students find themselves joined with a small army of Pro Heroes, on a cliff overlooking a city. Endeavor’s sidekick Burnin explains to the Class 1-A recruits that, “They’re heroes in those foothills! We’re gonna back them up and help evacuate the city!”

At a guess, this mission Class 1-A is now embarked on with the full might of the Pro Heroes rings with echoes of their final test during the Provisional License Exam arc. That test (featuring Gang Orca) examined whether the students would be able to handle battle and rescue at the same time; and given the PLF’s plan to attack every city in Japan at once, the heroes will need that very skill set to prevent calamity.

Looks like Class 1-A is about to undergo a serious trial by fire.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.