My Hero Academia Confirms All For One's Shocking Place in Shigaraki's Past

My Hero Academia never fails to surprise. For years now, the superhero series has put fans on the edge as they watch their faves go into battle. From its pros to its students, the heroes of My Hero Academia are top tier, and the same goes for its villains. There are few baddies nastier than All For One, and My Hero Academia chapter 419 confirms as much by unpacking the man's hold on Shigaraki.

The whole thing went live this weekend as My Hero Academia pushed forward with a new update. It was there fans saw All For One make his final stand against Shigaraki within their shared mind scape. While Izuku watched on, fans learned All For One really did set all of Shigaraki's trauma into motion as he orchestrated the boy's birth to start.

According to My Hero Academia, All For One knew he needed a malleable pawn that could strike at All Might's heart if he ever wanted to regain One For All. He zoned in on Nana's son, and after learning his daughter was too old, All For One encouraged the family to have aa son. Of course, this ended up being Shigaraki, and All For One took things from there.

He groomed Shigaraki's horrors and misfortune by stealing his quirk factor as a baby. He then delivered the young boy his destruction quirk that had been altered by Dr. Garaki. Originally, the quirk was meant to restore as easily as it created, but All For One bisected the quirk to make Shigaraki all the more unstable. All For One also encouraged Shigaraki's dad to be strict and develop a hatred for his bygone mother. All of this culminated in Shigaraki losing control, and in the end, All For One was there to take in the boy to continue his grooming.

The revelation confirms a gnarly fan theory netizens have held for ages, and it is tragic to see unfold. All For One is truly unforgivable, and while he has crushed Shigaraki for now, there is no doubt the boy will rally at some point. And when he does, All For One will get the payback he's been earning for decades now.

