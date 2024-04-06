My Hero Academia: You're Next Trailer Introduces "Dark Might"

My Hero Academia's seventh anime season is set to land this May, but this summer is shaping up to be the summer of UA Academy. My Hero Academia: You're Next will hit theaters in Japan on August 2nd, not just acting as the fourth movie of the shonen franchise, but introducing a wild new villain to the superhero shonen series. "Dark Might" appears to be a dark doppelganger for the former Symbol of Peace and a new trailer gives us a closer look at the interesting new antagonist.

The first three My Hero Academia movies saw the young heroes of Class 1-A taking on original villains that weren't introduced in the original manga or anime adaptation. Despite the timelines being a question for shonen fans, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shown that the films did take place in the main continuity of the series. For example, Horikoshi featured the villain of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Nine, in a flashback sequence. On top of this, one of the new supporting characters from World Heroes Mission, Rody, also briefly appeared during the final arc of the series, proving that the movie events did take place for the UA Academy heroes.

Dark Might Rises

While Dark Might is featured more prominently in this new trailer for My Hero Academia: You're Next, there are still more than a few mysteries surrounding the new villain. On top of looking exactly like Deku's mentor, he is also voiced by the original voice actor who brings Toshinori Yagi to life, Kenta Miyake. At present, the film has yet to receive a release date in North America, but considering the previous films hit Western theaters, it's a safe bet that You're Next will do the same.

While this movie might be canon to the main continuity of the series, it would be interesting if the events of the film take place after or before the final arc. Creator Kohei Horikoshi remains hard at work in forging the grand finale for Class 1-A, already bringing to an end some of the most anticipated fights of the franchise. With the manga still in the throes of its finale, it seems that the upcoming seventh season of My Hero Academia won't be the anime's last.

What are your predictions for Dark Might's origin?