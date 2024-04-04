My Hero Academia Creator Comments on the Manga's 100 Million Milestone

My Hero Academia has done it. After years in print, the manga has reached a sales milestone that only a handful have hit before. This week, data confirmed My Hero Academia as 100 million copies circulating with just 40 volumes. And now, the manga's creator is speaking out on the big win.

The update comes straight from My Hero Academia's team as Kohei Horikoshi published their reaction to the milestone moment. In a note to fans, the artist thanked fans profusely for their support, and he credited a number of talented artists who paved the way for My Hero Academia's rise.

"I believe we have reached this number thanks to the fact we are blessed to live in times in which we walk within thin-soled sneakers on a path carved by many great manga and anime. On top of that, I am honestly really happy that so many people have been willing to busy manga that I have drawn for such a long time. Thank you for much for supporting Deku and his friends. I hope that My Hero Academia is also able to expand this already paved path a little bit further," Horikoshi wrote.

Of course, the milestone moment has put My Hero Academia in headlines across the globe. The series is one of the biggest in shonen whether we're talking manga or anime. According to the sales figures, My Hero Academia has sold 60 million copies in Japan and 40 million globally. With so many copies circulating, My Hero Academia is the 10th series from Weekly Shonen Jump to sell 100 million copies, so it is joining good company.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the manga is easy enough to find. The series lives on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, My Hero Academia seasons one through six are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia milestone? Are you caught up on the manga? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!