‘My Hero Academia’ Clarifies How Many Powers Izuku Has

My Hero Academia knows how to take fans by surprise, and it proved that with its latest twist. After all, the title did just answer a big question about Izuku Midoriya’s power and how much the boy really has.

So, you have been warned! There are spoilers for chapter 213 below. Please proceed with caution!

Not long ago, Shueisha put out its latest chapter of My Hero Academia, and the update was a big one. The new chapter kicked off with Izuku having a rather important conversation. The boy met a vestige of One For All after his quirk seemingly went rogue, but it turns out he was manifesting the power of the predecessor.

Now, according to the former user, Izuku has a total of six quirks he has inherited from those who came before him… and they combine into a seventh in One For All.

“One For All’s grown crazy strong thanks to the eight of us who came before you. So be ready, kiddo, cuz you’re about to get all six of our quirks!”

So far, fans have not been told what each of the quirks are. Fans know One For All is the combination of all the quirks coming together, leaving readers to view the power as one in and of itself. Still, it is comprised of six different powers, and a couple of them have been revealed.

For instance, the founder of One For All had the quirk to stockpile powers and transfer them. This, of course, is how One For All became a legacy quirk which Izuku eventually inherited. Fans were also told the vestige visiting Izuku has a power called Black Whip which is used for capture missions, so fans are eager to see what else Izuku has hiding within him.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.