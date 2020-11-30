My Hero Academia Fans Geek Out Over Mirio's Big Moment
Mirio Togata is a hero unlike any other introduced before in My Hero Academia. The boy made a hilarious debut some time ago, and his story arc has kept fans intrigued ever since. As one of the top heroes at UA Academy, is hard to overlook all the potential Mirio holds, and that is why fans are freaking out online. After all, the boy just took a big step forward, and netizens are geeking out over the moment.
As for the situation in question, it happened this weekend once chapter 292 went live. The update checked in on the heroes as they push ahead with their raid on the villains. My Hero Academia fans will know the mission went sideways a long time ago as hundreds have died during this botched ambush. But at the chapter's end, fans watched in shock as Mirio returned to battle after having his quirk taken away.
Now, it seems the boy's power is back, and we have Eri to thank more than likely. Mirio returned in his full Lemillion gear just when the heroes needed him most. While Best Jeanist keeps Gigantomachia contained, Mirio has joined the battle now that Shigaraki and Dabi have caught a second wind. However, My Hero Academia fans are feeling good about the heroes' chances now that Mirio has returned to the job. After all, Aizawa once said Mirio was the hero closest to taking over the number one spot following All Might's leave, and Endeavor could really use some help right about now.
How do you feel about Mirio's big comeback? Are you glad to see Lemillion back in action? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Not Stupid at All
prevnext
BNHA 292 //
I know probably none of my followers are mirio stans but this is the stupidest panel for me to almost weep to. God i miss you so much pic.twitter.com/87eOOKkfUY— 𝕁𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟 ☀️ Mirio’s Personal Barbell (@hoodie_2_shoes) November 29, 2020
He Was Right
prevnext
Mirio literally just beat all 3 of those Nomu with ease while half of the Pro Heroes got defeated. Sir Nighteye, are you seeing this? Your boy 😭✨— okeb (@okeb21) November 29, 2020
We Get It Though
prevnext
What?? Bad things?? in BNHA?? Sorry all I know is Mirio and Miritama pic.twitter.com/dxms5UQg4D— Mols!!! (@MiraculousMols) November 28, 2020
The Happiest Boy
prevnext
he waited for mirio, look how happy he is when he saw lemillion 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/yjJqobTC3i— chi (@miodriya) November 29, 2020
All in This Together
prevnext
LOVE HOW THIS CONTRASTS WITH OVERHAUL ARC
Mirio lost everything & Deku was there to pick up the pieces
Deku almost lost everything here & Mirio is there to pick up the pieces
new wave of heroes don’t need a singular pillar of peace anymore - not when they embody it together pic.twitter.com/yBoETwmr2u— vika 🚔 | junie’s cellmate (@mhalovebot) November 29, 2020
Just Like That
prevnext
Overhaul seeing Mirio get his quirk back. https://t.co/TEVx3HxmCp— Addy 🍜❄ (@vegeebs) November 30, 2020
Never Change
prevnext
Bnha 292— Scar (@katsmuki) November 29, 2020
170 chapters later and mirio's entrance hasn't changed A BIT pic.twitter.com/g2vJ5dqUl2
We Cry Forever Now
prev
BNHA 292
Sir Nighteye saw this moment and knew that Mirio was going to be perfectly okay pic.twitter.com/rtqU1vaPBE— The League of Villains (@incorrect_lov) November 29, 2020