My Hero Academia Fans Geek Out Over Mirio's Big Moment

Mirio Togata is a hero unlike any other introduced before in My Hero Academia. The boy made a hilarious debut some time ago, and his story arc has kept fans intrigued ever since. As one of the top heroes at UA Academy, is hard to overlook all the potential Mirio holds, and that is why fans are freaking out online. After all, the boy just took a big step forward, and netizens are geeking out over the moment.

As for the situation in question, it happened this weekend once chapter 292 went live. The update checked in on the heroes as they push ahead with their raid on the villains. My Hero Academia fans will know the mission went sideways a long time ago as hundreds have died during this botched ambush. But at the chapter's end, fans watched in shock as Mirio returned to battle after having his quirk taken away.

Now, it seems the boy's power is back, and we have Eri to thank more than likely. Mirio returned in his full Lemillion gear just when the heroes needed him most. While Best Jeanist keeps Gigantomachia contained, Mirio has joined the battle now that Shigaraki and Dabi have caught a second wind. However, My Hero Academia fans are feeling good about the heroes' chances now that Mirio has returned to the job. After all, Aizawa once said Mirio was the hero closest to taking over the number one spot following All Might's leave, and Endeavor could really use some help right about now.

