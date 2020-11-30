My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Movie Announcement with New Art

✖

My Hero Academia announced a new movie is on the way, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi drew an adorable new sketch to celebrate. Earlier this month, fans were surprised to see the official Twitter accounts representing My Hero Academia's anime, movie, and manga releases share a mysterious trio of teasers that combined together to form a new visual featuring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki. The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine then confirmed that this trio of teasers was actually for the third film in the franchise. With this confirmation came a new illustration from its creator.

Celebrating not only the confirmation of the third film, but the fact that it will be releasing some time in Summer 2021, Kohei Horikoshi shared a new illustration alongside the announcement that hilariously features the trio of young heroes getting together for what looks like a "selfie" taken by Deku. Check it out (as spotted by @Atsushi101X on Twitter):

My Hero Academia The Movie 3 illustration by Horikoshi (HQ). pic.twitter.com/PitfKkMAgf — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) November 30, 2020

Details for the third film are still scarce as of this writing, but it has been confirmed that Kohei Horikoshi will be serving as supervisor and character designer for the new movie just like he did with the previous two releases. Horikoshi released the following statement alongside this celebratory illustration for the announcement, "The third My Hero Academia is a go! Thank you so much for continuously cheering on Deku and the others!"

Continuing further, Horikoshi's statement reads as, "I know that I made a comment when the second movie was announced that went something like, 'I guess there won't be anymore movies after this,' but well - there is now! So many people have supported us. I don't even know which direction to sleep in anymore, so I guess I just have to sleep upside down."

The third film's announcement visual not only revealed new uniforms for Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki, but it also sparked all kinds of theories about how this newest project will be taking its young heroes across the world. But what do you think? Are you excited to see My Hero Academia's third movie? What are you hoping to see in the new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!