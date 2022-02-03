My Hero Academia Addresses One of Present Mic’s Confusing Scenes

My Hero Academia fans have their go-to heroes, and the kids of Class 1-A don’t have a monopoly on the list. Teachers like Aizawa have ranked high with readers since day one, and he isn’t alone. Present Mic is also a fan-favorite thanks to his wild personality, so you can see why readers are happy the manga just answered a curious question about the hero.

After all, fans have had questions about Present Mic following his latest scene in the manga. They want to know why a man with a super-loud voice keeps a megaphone on hand, but creator Kohei Horikoshi said the tool was brought out to get a point across.

“Because Present Mic’s quirk is Voice, he normally wouldn’t need any tools,” Horikoshi shared in the latest volume of My Hero Academia (via Aitaikimochi). “But considering the situation they were in, he chose to use the megaphone to prevent the civilians further discomfort.”

If you will think back to the scene in question, you can see why Present Mic chose to reign in his voice. The pro hero has a hellacious voice that can stun baddies and knock out others. In the past, Present Mic took his vocal cords to the next level by suiting up with portable speakers, so fans were confused when the hero used a megaphone to talk to a mob. When civilians questioned Izuku’s return to U.A. High School, it fell to Present Mic to control the civilians, and he used a megaphone to do so rather than his voice alone.

It turns out Horikoshi and his team opted for the megaphone rather than Present Mic’s voice for a reason. The civilians were scared enough as is, and their emotional states could have bubbled into a riot if not treated with respect. This prompted Present Mic to speak to the crowd as a fellow citizen rather than a pro hero with a mega-loud voice. In the end, his plan worked with some help from Ochaco, and Present Mic can go about screaming as he wishes. And hopefully, he’ll be directed those cries at the League of Villains as their next plan is about to kick into gear.

Did this scene with Present Mic make you do a double-take? Have you caught up with the My Hero Academia manga as of yet?