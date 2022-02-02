My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Art of Stain’s Latest Look

There are some characters in My Hero Academia you can never forget, and Stain is high on that list. While villains like Dabi and Toga have been kept around, others like Stain burned brightly in the manga before being put to the side. Not long ago, the series finally revisited Stain by layering his psychotic character with some heroic actions. And now, a new piece of artwork has been released hyping Stain and his new look in the series.

As you can see below, the artwork went live this week courtesy of a new manga release. My Hero Academia put out volume 33 over in Japan this week, and fans were quick to pick through its extras. It was there fans found a new sketch of Stain that Horikoshi did to honor the manga’s wild new setting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1488881788491472897?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The picture gives fans a better idea of how Stain looks with his new design. After escaping prison, the villain is donning a bright white coat with pouches and a high collar. The look pairs with some dark pants and knee pads which tuck into some high boots. As usual, his eye wraps are still on while his wild hair is pulled back. And of course, Stain has a load of holsters for his swords and knives.

At this point, there is no telling what Stain is up to, but we know he isn’t enamored with All For One. Stain still believes there are true heroes out there, and All Might is his go-to. He even gives the former pro information on the League of Villains, but he is far from a hero. If anything, the anti-hero is working on his own agenda, and he could turn on our heroes at his convenience. But for now, fans are hoping the baddie shows up in a future arc of My Hero Academia that helps him entrust Izuku with All Might’s lofty legacy.

What do you think about the manga’s latest take on Stain? Do you think My Hero Academia needs to give the villain another arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.