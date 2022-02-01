My Hero Academia Animator Inks New Pro Hero Poster

My Hero Academia’s fifth season ended by setting the stage for a war between heroes and villains that sees both sides at their strongest, with the sixth season adapting the War Arc and landing in the fall of this year. With the latest season adapting the arcs of the Joint Training Exercise, Endeavor Agency Arc, and My Villain Academia, an animator on the anime adaptation produced by Studio BONES has once again gathered the biggest heroes of the Shonen franchise to create a unique piece of art that unites the students of Class 1-A with their professional counterparts.

The War Arc is set to present some of the biggest challenges of the heroes’ lives to date, with Shigaraki managing to take over the Meta Liberation Army thanks to winning a battle against the army’s leader, Re-Destro. With the heir apparent to All For One now having a villain army that is bigger than any other ever seen in Hero Society, Midoriya and his friends will never be the same following this upcoming season. The creator of My Hero Academia has gone on record that he is planning around one more year of stories, leaving fans to wonder how the battle between Deku and Shigaraki will ultimately come to an end.

The official My Hero Academia Twitter Account shared this new artwork by Yutaka Nakamura, an animator for the series, that brought together heroes including the likes of Deku, Endeavor, Hawks, Uravity, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, who will each have their own unique storylines in the War Arc to come:

https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime/status/1487983981903560707

The poster itself is part of a traveling “sales event,” which plans to offer My Hero Academia fans new merchandise from the Shonen franchise. In the past, the Shonen franchise has had events similar to this, with last year seeing a somewhat similar event that gathered the villains together and celebrated the League of Villains, following their colossal victory against the Meta Liberation Army that has had them now at their strongest.

In the pages of the manga, Deku and his friends are struggling with the after-effects of the War Arc, as hero society is closer than ever to coming undone and the students of Class 1-A might be the only ones to keep it together.

What do you think of this new art for My Hero Academia? What heroes do you think will survive the upcoming sixth season of the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.