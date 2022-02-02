My Hero Academia Just Gave One of Bakugo’s Best Scenes a Gorgeous Makeover

It is no secret that fans of My Hero Academia adore Bakugo Katsuki. The surly hero has become a favorite with netizens, and his transition from a bully to a pro is nothing short of beautiful. That was made clear last year when My Hero Academia gave Bakugo and Deku a reconciliation that was years in the making, and that pivotal scene has been given a gorgeous makeover.

The whole thing came to light when My Hero Academia released volume 33 over in Japan. The bundle collects much of Izuku’s vigilante arc as the hero works solo to take down villains overrunning Japan. At some point, Class 1-A manages to track down their classmate with Bakugo leading the charge, and volume 33 colorizes one of his best scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia volume 33 back cover. pic.twitter.com/6gznvYYTPs — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) February 1, 2022

As you can see above, the scene from My Hero Academia in question shows Izuku in his full vigilante look. His cape and costume are torn to shreds with dirt coating every inch of the hero. That isn’t even to mention the blood on Izuku’s clothes, and his dark look is made even sadder with the manga’s official colorization.

On the other hand, Bakugo looks as neat as ever, but thisprofile shot captures the hero like we’ve never seen before. With his hair dampened from rain, Bakugo is looking at Izuku with a downright gentle expression, and his eyes say it all. This shot is taken from Bakugo’s big apology to Izuku, and My Hero Academia fans are losing their mind thanks to this revisit. If you thought that scene was already perfect, this colorized take on Bakugo’s best scene has netizens in a frenzy.

What do you think of this manga update? Are you excited for My Hero Academia to animate this scene? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.