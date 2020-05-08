My Hero Academia Introduces New Pro Hero, X-Less

✖

In a world as full of superheroes as My Hero Academia, sometimes you can forget about some of the lesser known heroes that are attempting to save the day on a regular basis, and the latest chapter of the anime franchise has introduced us briefly to a new hero in the form of X-Less. In the middle of the Paranormal Liberation War, every hero is being called front and center to battle against Shigaraki and Re-Destro's massive forces. While not a lot of details are given to this hero, it seems as if he'll have a role to play in this action packed arc.

Warning! If you haven't caught up on the latest chatper of My Hero Academia's manga, 269, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

The heroes of the world, and the students of UA Academy, have found themselves in quite the predicament as they attempt to bring down a group of villains that number over 100,000 strong. With the heroes being a significantly less number, they are definitely at an impasse for how they can take these antagonists down. X-Less is seen joining Present Mic in running past the "High End Nomu" to put an end to Shigaraki as he is being given some serious buffs by the mad doctor Garaki!

Luckily for the pair of heroes, Eraserhead has the Nomu under the sway of his Quirk, eliminating the use of their own powers as they head toward the head honchos. With Present Mic having an emotional response to seeing Garaki, he delivers a devastating roundhouse punch that he has dubbed "DJ Punch" that knocks the mad doctor off his feet. Following this blow, Present Mic then unleashes his quirk, using his insanely loud voice to blast through the laboratory and knock Shigaraki free from the tank that he was recovering from within.

X-Less runs over to Shigaraki and lets the room know that the young villain isn't breathing, causing Garaki to fly into a depression as it seems the dream of the "Lord of Evil" might have died. Of course, most likely Shigaraki is not dead and more than likely, X-Less will be a victim of his new power.

Do you think that X-Less and his brief introduction are not long for the world of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.