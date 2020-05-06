My Hero Academia Creator Shares Adorable Yaoyorozu and Jiro Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's fourth season wrapped just a few weeks ago, and fans already can't wait to see what's to come with the fifth season confirmed to be in the works. The fifth season has quite a bit to look forward to in terms of what is going to be adapted from the manga, and one of the biggest arcs when it comes back shines a light on the members of Class 1-A and 1-B. Following several arcs without too much focus on the extended cast, this arc returns to bring together all the U.A. kids again.

It's a pretty big arc especially for the moments it gives Yaoyorozu Momo and Kyoka Jiro specifically. The two of them have been quite the duo throughout the series thus far, and future events of the series will have them working together again. They're an adorable duo that's a favorite of series creator Kohei Horikoshi too, and the creator recently took to Twitter to share an even cuter new look at the two of them with a great sketch. Check it out:

The adorable sketch places the duo in some great new outfits that fans would love to see in the official series someday! Horikoshi usually does experiment with his characters' outfits in special chapter cover pages, and other extra content, but because of the nature of their hero world the series often doesn't get a lot of time to showcase a variety of looks.

It's why little peeks into extended universe of the My Hero Academia franchise are so much fun, and the series has so many fan favorite characters that there could be any number of fun makeovers on the table for them in the future. But as My Hero Academia's manga continues through its recent hero and villain war, things are going to be pretty intense for the foreseeable future.

