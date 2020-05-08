Toonami Gives Update On Release Date Of New My Hero Academia

✖

My Hero Academia, like so many other anime franchises, has seen some challenges develop in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like fans won't have to wait long to see the next new episode of the English Dub land on Toonami as a release date has been given by the programming block on Cartoon Network. With the English Dub of the series currently covering the franchise's fourth season, specifically with the story of Midoriya battling against Gentle Criminal and his sidekick La Brava, the next episode will be a big one for the students of Class 1-A!

The 86th episode of My Hero Academia will be dropping in about a week, with Toonami announcing that the this week will unfortunately feature a re-run as the series has clearly had to deal with some of the problems that have affected so many other entertainment industries. With the coronavirus having a number of folks practicing social distancing in order to "flatten the curve" of the pandemic, recording the new episodes of the English Dub has been difficult, but the creative minds behind it have still been able to give those following the North American release translated episodes!

Toonami shared the update via their Official Facebook Page, noting that the new episode of My Hero Academia would be dropping on May 16th, the following Saturday, joined by episodes of other hit anime series such as Paranoia Agent, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Mob Psycho 100, and Black Clover to name a few:

This episode is an important one in the franchise as it marks the ending of the "Cultural Festival Arc" giving us not only a conclusion to the battle between Gentle Criminal and Midoriya, but also giving us the long awaited performance of Class 1-A's band that assembled behind the "front man" of Jiro. Fans will be happy to know that the conclusion of this arc isn't the end of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, as there is a big battle brewing as the number one hero will be officially christened following the "retirement" of All Might.

Season Five has already been confirmed to be in the works and while a release date has yet to be unveiled, we're sure it will make its way to Toonami eventually as well.

