My Hero Academia Gifts Toga and Ochaco a Happy Ending in New PV

My Hero Academia may be known best for its good guys, but that doesn't mean any of its villains are lacking. From days one, the series has put out some memorable baddies, and the League of Villains features some standouts. From Dabi to Spinner, the gang has it all, but none of them are more popular than Toga. And now, My Hero Academia has released a new PV that gives Toga a happy ending with Ochaco at her side.

The video, which can be seen below, was released in Japan today to celebrate the latest My Hero Academia volume. The 'what if' video imagines a world where Toga did not feel pressured to follow her heart into villainy. With Ochaco by her side, Toga found someone she could be herself with, and the PV highlighting the two girls is incredibly emotional.

From kids to teens, this video showcases what could have been for the two. As you know, My Hero Academia put Toga and Ochaco at odds given their roles in live. A hero and villain can hardly level with one another... or at least, that is what society. In the final act of My Hero Academia, Ochaco managed to overcome that boundary. In her final fight with Toga, Ochaco made it known how she admired Toga and wanted to be her friend. While nothing could undo the crimes Toga committed, it did not make her unredeemable in Ochaco's eyes, and the girl even went so far as to call Toga cute. This cemented the girls' friendship, but by the time the confession came, it was too late for Toga.

This adorable PV gives Toga the kind of life many wish the girl could have enjoyed. Her unique view of the world made Toga an easy target for cruelty, and that treatment pushed her to the League of Villains. In this 'what if' world, Ochaco was able to save Toga from that fate with her acceptance, and My Hero Academia fans everywhere are tearing up over the notion.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can find it easily enough online. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll these days while the My Hero Academia manga is hosted on the Shonen Jump app. So for more details on My Hero Academia, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

