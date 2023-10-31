My Hero Academia Shares Bakugo's True Smile

My Hero Academia is now reaching a new phase of the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest chapter of the series reached a major milestone with Bakugo as it shared his true smile! My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final fight between All Might and All For One, and it seemed like it was finally the time where All Might was going to lose his life at the hands of his greatest foe. But surprisingly instead, Bakugo came back to life and was able to save All Might at the last moment.

My Hero Academia's previous chapters saw Bakugo making his big return to the series after taking a fatal looking wound to the heart, and now he's back in action and ready to take on All For One once and for all. But before he was able to do so, he got not only some much deserved thanks from All Might, but the pat on the back from his hero he had been seeking the entire time. And for the first real time in the series, Bakugo was able to genuinely smile without a hint of anger.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Why Does Bakugo Smile?

My Hero Academia Chapter 405 picks up right after Bakugo was able to save All Might from being killed by All For One, and Bakugo poises himself to take on All For One in All Might's place. All Might then passes on the final piece of his armor by giving Bakugo a major endorsement. Not only calling out Bakugo's Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight with the code word to pass on an armored bracer to Bakugo, but Bakugo realizes in this moment that All Might is giving him all his trust to save the day.

This makes Bakugo smile, and it's unlike the other times we've seen him smile in battle before. The other times we've seen his face contort through fights as he seems to get an enjoyment out of fighting at his peak limits and showing off his heroism, but now his struggle to be seen by All Might has come full circle as his childhood hero has finally recognized him just as he recognized his greatest rival, Izuku Midoriya.

It's hard not to smile. But what do you think of Bakugo finally getting a moment of genuine happiness in My Hero Academia's newest chapter?