My Hero Academia: Why Edgeshot May Not Be a Goner

My Hero Academia previously put Edgeshot in danger with his final sacrificial move to save Katsuki Bakugo from his potential death, and the newest chapter of the series reveals that the hero might not be a goner after all! When we had last seen Edgeshot in action, he was one of the heroes near Bakugo when the young hero took a fatal looking blow to the chest. With everyone jumping in to try and save him, Edgeshot explained that he had a final technique that could help save Bakugo's life by entering Bakugo's body and threading the open wounds back together.

Edgeshot's Foldabody quirk allowed him to extend and stretch himself as thin as possible to make himself a thread that entered Bakugo's body in order to repair his vital organs, and it was soon explained that this would come at the cost of his life. Now that Bakugo has officially come back to life in the latest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga, it's also revealed that it might not be the end of Edgeshot's life after all as the hero could still bounce back somehow.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Why Edgeshot Didn't Die

My Hero Academia Chapter 405 brought Bakugo back to the battlefield after missing over a year's worth of chapters in the series so far, but thankfully he was brought back to life thanks to Edgeshot's help. A tiny thread remaining of Edgeshot's body makes its way out of Bakugo's body, and while he's having trouble breathing, it's clear he still has some semblance of life left. He explains that while he began to weigh his own life with Bakugo's, he didn't have to make a choice.

It was a final bead of Bakugo's nitroglycerin laced sweat that flowed into his bloodstream and was able to revive him. Edgeshot's quirk was able to keep his organs intact, and while the threads of his body won't come apart, Edgeshot didn't need to give up his entire body in order to save Bakugo's heart, so he still has a chance of making some kind of recovery despite not having much of a body left anymore. But it's easier said than done.

