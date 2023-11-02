My Hero Academia Makes Some Major Edits in Volume 39

My Hero Academia is bigger now than ever, and all eyes are on its manga these days. While the anime team carries on work behind the scenes, creator Kohei Horikoshi has fans locked in on their art. After all, the My Hero Academia manga is in its final act, and its big war has been brutal. But thanks to the manga's latest volume, well – some major edits have been made to this final act.

The whole thing came to light in Japan this week as My Hero Academia volume 39 went live. It was there fans were given tons of goodies about Horikoshi's recent work, but that is not all. It turns out the creator made some big edits to the manga itself which were published in volume 39, so you can sample some of its changes below.

As you can see, Horikoshi redid a number of spreads and pages from My Hero Academia in this volume. We can see Shoto Todoroki was given an overhaul at one point in his battle with Dani. In fact, there is one page shown where Dabi caught fans by surprise with some added dialogue. Just before his final clash with Shoto, Dabi is seen trying to say something in volume 39, and this text was not included in the original chapter through Shonen Jump.

The rest of the edits in My Hero Academia volume 39 come courtesy of Toga and Ochaco. The volume focuses heavily on the pair's final fight, and Horikoshi made a lot of edits to their battle. Not only did he pen new art for the fight, but he rearranged some pages to emphasize high points with spreads. For instance, Toga's declaration of self is given a close-up in this new volume, and Ochaco gets a better spotlight as well.

It isn't surprising to see manga series undergo changes when they're put into volumes, but this My Hero Academia release features quite a few. Horikoshi really cleaned up his vision for Toga vs Ochaco with this latest manga launch. And as My Hero Academia continues, you can bet the artist will fine tune his work again and again.

What do you think about all these changes to My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!