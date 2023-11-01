My Hero Academia Spotlights Its New Big 3 With Special Trailer

My Hero Academia has pretty much crowned a new Big Three team of heroes as the final battles between the heroes and villains plays out in the latest chapters of the manga, and My Hero Academia is highlighting Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki with a special new trailer celebrating the latest volume of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga has been working its way through the climaxes of the final key fights between the heroes and villains, and this has meant that fans have seen the young heroes of Class 1-A have some of their biggest moments yet.

My Hero Academia Volume 39 is hitting shelves across Japan, and it features some pretty big moments for Deku and the other young heroes, and to help celebrate the latest manga release, Shueisha has dropped a cool new trailer. This new trailer takes some of the biggest moments that Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto have had in the My Hero Academia manga so far and displays them in a cool new way as they get ready for their respective futures as the end of the series draws near. Check it out below:

How to Read the My Hero Academia Manga

My Hero Academia is still in the midst of its climax in the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, so each new chapter of the series brings us one step closer to the grand finale. It's the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened in the My Hero Academia manga so far, and you can check out the three most recent chapters of the series completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

If the anime release is more your speed, My Hero Academia is now in the works on both a Season 7 of the TV anime and a fourth movie in the franchise. Release dates have now been announced for either of these anime projects, but you can find the first six seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease My Hero Academia as such:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

How are you liking the My Hero Academia manga these days? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!