Megan Thee Stallion's Halloween Costume Proves Mirko From My Hero Academia Can Be Real

With Alicia Keys dressing as Dragon Ball Super's resident God of Destruction, Beerus, for Halloween, Megan Thee Stallion responded in anime kind with her own take on My Hero Academia's number one rabbit hero, Mirko. With the prolific singer wearing her love of anime on her sleeve, even having portrayed the fire ice hero Shoto Todoroki in a previous photo shoot, Megan's costume proves that Mirko might be able to make the leap from the printed page and animation to live-action without much hassle.

While Megan Thee Stallion has donned the outfits of two major My Hero Academia crime fighters, Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise is far from the only anime series that the singer has fallen in love with. Earlier this year, Megan visited Japan and made a trip to the David Production Exhibit which honored ten years of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on the small screen. Megan also has an affinity for anime franchises including Hunter x Hunter, Attack on Titan, Bleach, Soul Eater, and Assassination Classroom to name a few. While Megan hasn't voiced an anime character as of yet, it might only be a matter of time before the singer joins a franchise.

Mirko Thee Stallion

If you didn't have the opportunity to see Megan Thee Stallion's new Halloween outfit, the singer posted it on Instagram, showing how a real-world Mirko might look if the Rabbit Hero took the leap from both the manga and the anime into a live-action world:

My Hero Academia has previously announced a live-action film thanks to Legendary Pictures, with director Shinsuke Sato set to helm the picture. Since the director's involvement was announced, there have been few details when it comes to a potential release date, cast, and/or story that the film will follow. Regardless, anime fans are crossing their fingers that the feature-length film will be able to hit the same heights as the Shonen franchise. Should the movie be released, we know one singer who might do a great job in bringing Mirko to life.

