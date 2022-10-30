Alicia Keys Channels Dragon Ball With Beerus Halloween Costume

Halloween is upon us at last, and of course, the holiday is kickstarting celebrations across the globe. From Japan to Brazil and America, the spooky day gives people the chance to embody others, and there are plenty of heroes to dress as these days. And thanks to a new video, we know Alicia Keys felt it was time to bring Dragon Ball into her holiday wardrobe.

As you can see above, social media is geeking out over Keys and one of her Halloween outfits for the year. The singer-songwriter was caught at a party recently in full costume, and the look gives Beerus a glamorous makeover.

ALICIA KEYS DRESSED UP AS BEERUS FROM DRAGON BALL Z!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vkY8dxNZJM — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 30, 2022

Beerus, The God of Halloween?

The video shows Keys dressed in Beerus' usual outfit including a colorful shoulder wrap and loose pants with a decorated band. Complete with wrist cuffs, Keys completes the look with booties and jewels along with a full face of makeup. Of course, Keys' makeup is lined with glitter, and the shimmer continues as her costume made Beerus' ears out of braids. And of course, the singer is rocking a long purple updo to give Beerus some extra oomph.

This costume does Beerus right, and as you can imagine, fans are geeking out over Keys' tribute. This shoutout isn't the first the singer has made to anime either. Earlier this year, Keys and her son went viral as she shared a video of him playing "Blue Bird", a popular Naruto theme song, on the piano. So of course, fans are hoping the singer posts a full Dragon Ball photoshoot to Instagram at one point or another.

What do you think of Keys' Dragon Ball tribute this Halloween? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.