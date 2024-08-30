My Hero Academia’s Elizabeth Maxwell Comments on Midnight’s “Disappointing” Death (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Maxwell had been a part of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation since it first began, taking on the role of UA Academy instructor Midnight. On top of lending her talents to Class 1-A’s universe, Maxwell has also played some big roles in anime series including Fairy Tale, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Overlord, and Dragon Ball Super. Unfortunately, Maxwell won’t be joining Deku and company in the series finale as season six saw Midnight dying off-screen while fighting the Paranormal Liberation Front. In a new exclusive interview, Maxwell shares her thoughts on the “disappointing” way that MIdnight was killed.

While Midnight might not appear in the main series before the end, should the television series continue to follow the manga’s story, that doesn’t mean anime fans might never see Nemuri Kayama again. As My Hero Academia fans may or may not know, the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has a significant role for the UA Academy teacher. The side story takes the opportunity to examine the earlier lives of Midnight, Eraserhead, and Present Mic when they were students at UA, examining the friendship between the trio and Oboro Shirakumo. Oboro would eventually be killed and transform into the villainous Kurogiri but the times shared by the three aspiring crime fighters were a shining moment in the spin-off manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elizabeth Maxwell Talks Midnight’s Death

Speaking to ComicBook.com at this year’s DragonCon in Atlanta, Georgia, Maxwell explained how she would have preferred Midnight’s final stand to play out differently, “With all due respect to the creators, who I respect to the moon and back, I was disappointed that we didn’t get to see Midnight’s last stand, especially since an episode or two ago, we saw these beautiful fight scenes with pro-heroes and see them fighting for their lives. It was a little disappointing to me that her fight and death was a little glossed over but it was still really cool and heartbreaking to portray those last moments. She’s a Momma Bear and to go down feeling like you let your babies down is heartbreaking.”

Want to see if Midnight returns to My Hero Academia’s anime universe in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

You can follow Elizabeth Maxwell on her socials: X (Formerly Known as Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.