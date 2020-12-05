My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Mirko's Schoolgirl Look to Life

✖

One My Hero Academia cosplay brings Mirko's school girl look to life! Ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc, fans have been drawn to the Rabbit Hero Mirko despite how little she has actually been involved with the action. This was blown up even more so when she made her debut in the anime during the tail end of the fourth season, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi celebrated the occasion with a special sketch that showed what it would look like if Hawks and Mirko went to hero school together.

This introduced a whole new kind of "schoolgirl" look for the fan favorite Rabbit Hero, and this was long before we actually got to see a younger Mirko in action during the events of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off. Now one artist has tapped into this fun look for the pro hero as @sleepysyren (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) highlighted this unique look with some fun cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝔂𝓻𝒆𝓷 🌙 (@sleepysyren)

To the chagrin of many My Hero Academia fans, it was unfortunately quite a long stretch in between her initial introduction to when she fully becomes a part of the action during a big conflict between the heroes and villains. It was to the chagrin of Horikoshi as well as the creator revealed he shared this sentiment with fans by celebrating her return to the manga with another adorable sketch highlighting a new side of the pro hero.

Thankfully this school girl version of Mirko is being explored in the newest chapters of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off. Because this series takes place years before the events of the main series, it's been able to highlight younger takes on pro heroes like Mirko outside of the confines of the main series' Deku heavy perspective. She's popped up far more lately in the franchise's various projects, and fans would definitely like to see that continue heading into the future of the series!

But what do you think? Where does Mirko rank among your favorite heroes in the series? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in My Hero Academia overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!