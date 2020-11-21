My Hero Academia Art Imagines Mirko's Gorgeous 3D Debut

✖

The fan favorite pro hero has come to life in 3D thanks to some cool My Hero Academia art. Ever since she first made her debut during the pro hero arc of the series, fans have been pretty much obsessed with the Rabbit Hero Mirko. She finally made her first appearance in the anime toward the end of the fourth season, and this only boosted fans' desire to see more of the pro hero. With the hero finally getting her due in the anime, what would it look like if she made an appearance in a 3DCG project?

If a full 3DCG project does happen some day, those behind it should look up artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here). Koskinen has been sharing a number of awesome fan works that imagine what a full third dimension update for My Hero Academia could look like. Now the attention has been turned toward the fan favorite Mirko, and it's definitely a huge upgrade. Check it out below:

Although Mirko finally made her debut with My Hero Academia's fourth season, unfortunately it's going to be a while before she's in action in the anime again. Even series creator Kohei Horikoshi noted this when he brought her back to action in the manga recently, and celebrated her time in the manga with a series of sketches. He even took the chance to show Mirko some love for her anime debut with another series of sketches as well. But given how the anime often takes some time with non-canon adventures, it might not be that long before we see her again!

As for the fifth season of the series, My Hero Academia is currently scheduled to return for Season 5 next Spring. There has yet to be a concrete release date for the new episodes as of this writing, but there is bound to be some significant updates before the year ends as My Hero Academia is one of the many Shonen Jump franchises Shueisha will be celebrating during Jump Festa 2021 event this December.

Where does Mirko rank among your favorite heroes in My Hero Academia? Hoping to see her in action again in the fifth season next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!