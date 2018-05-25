‘My Hero Academia: The Movie’ Shares New Poster

If you're ready to feel Plus Ultra, then it is time you marked your calendars for this August. This summer, the first My Hero Academia movie will go live, and a brand-new poster for the film has been released.

Over in Japan, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has hit shelves, and it has plenty of anime goodies for fans. Yonkou Productions has scanned one of those treats for netizens, and the post shares the latest My Hero Academia visual.

As you can see below, the poster is a colorful one. It shows off an array of heroes who fans know, but there are a few outliers.

My Hero Academia The Movie - The Two Heroes Key Visual. It opens in theatres August 3rd. pic.twitter.com/kCXmXwbUO2 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 25, 2018

Of course, Izuku is shown front and center. The boy is dressed in his classic green suit, and his hand is thrust out like he's hoping to grab something. Behind him, a new character named Melissa, a Quirkless girl who Izuku will meet in the movie. And, behind them, students from Class A-1 like Bakugo and Todoroki can be seen.

Also, yes — that's totally Kirishima in the back. He looks properly angry, yeah?

At the top of the poster, All Might can be seen in his usual buff form, and there is a profile image of a new guy beside him. That man is none other than Melissa's father David who is an old friend of All Might.

This poster is a welcome piece to the film's promos so far. The magazine also shared the first synopsis of My Hero Academia: The Two Heroes, and you can read up on it below:

"All Might gets an invite from an old friend to attend the world's premiere science gathering on a man-made island overseas. However, a mysterious villain attacks the expo, and a plan to shake up the hero organization begins. Can Deku save everyone from this unprecedented crisis?"

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you preparing yourself for the My Hero Academia movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!