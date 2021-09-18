My Hero Academia Fans Explode At Shigaraki’s Glow-Up





My Hero Academia brought the My Villain Academia to a close, with Shigaraki and the League of Villains seeing a serious glow-up following their battle against the Meta Liberation Army and setting the stage for a terrifying sixth season. As Shigaraki manages to unlock the full potential of his Quirk and is now recognized by Gigantomachia as the true heir apparent to All For One, the Paranormal Liberation Front has been born out of the ashes of the war between the two villainous factions and fans are taking notice of Shigaraki’s insane new position.

Shigaraki helped gain mastery of his power over decay by remembering his bloody origin story, which saw the villainous Quirk wielder exhibiting his power for the first time, accidentally murdering his entire family in the process. Taken in by the villain All For One as a revenge plot against both All Might and Nana Shimura, Shigaraki was set onto a path of villainy wherein he has never been able to escape.

Let It All Be Destroyed

I love you Shigaraki!

Also I got chills when they started playing Symbol of Fear 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s8I0EvAQ3v — Leonardo (@leonardo9906) September 18, 2021

10 Out Of 10

Lord Of The Rings Crossover?

The King

Shigaraki is definitely one of the best new gen villains for me pic.twitter.com/EvGfnd3d9T — SlayerXxX (@SlayerXxX4) September 18, 2021

One Of The Best

Shigaraki reminding me once again why he's one of the best characters in all of MHA pic.twitter.com/WEq3F7ATaV — Ruuts (@Ruutsx) September 18, 2021

It Was Rough

Man Shigaraki had a pretty disturbing past ! pic.twitter.com/i7DZ8oevhH — Sultan AK ⭐️⭐️ (@Sultanahmadktk) September 18, 2021

Shigaraki Stans Eating Good

devil works hard but shigaraki stans work harder https://t.co/Jq5yM80ta4 — filz ✴︎ (@zerithaver) September 18, 2021

Acting

My Hero Academia S5 #24



Tomura Shigaraki: revels in destruction, laughs in the face of death, charges into danger



Koki Uchiyama (Shigaraki's VA): afraid of needles, hates the sight of blood, avoids scary movies



That, my friends, is what acting is all about. pic.twitter.com/URMwADNNVY — Edo (@edomonogatari) September 18, 2021

The GOAT