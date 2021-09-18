My Hero Academia Unleashes Season Five Finale Preview

The fifth season of My Hero Academia is about to come to a close, with the season finale set to air next week with today’s installment bringing to a close the supervillain war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the upcoming finale of season five playing clean-up following the devastating battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, the stage is being set for a potential sixth season that will more than likely cover “The War Arc” which is easily one of the biggest battles in the history of UA Academy.

The latest episode of My Villain Academia saw the battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro ending in spectacular fashion, as the decaying villain tapped into his full potential and unleashed such devastation that it took the legs of the head of the Meta Liberation Army. In the final moments of their battle, Re-Destro realized that the head of the League is perhaps the best to lead his movement to allow people to use their Quirks freely and thus the Paranormal Liberation Front has been born. Now wielding a force that is over one hundred thousand members strong and has unlimited resources, Shigaraki and the League are ready to eradicate Hero Society.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the preview for the season finale of Season Five of My Hero Academia, which will shine the spotlight on both the heroes and the villains of the series before this latest batch of episodes comes to a close:

Season Six of the series hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but considering the popularity of the Shonen franchise, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if we receive a confirmation shortly after the upcoming finale. With the end of Season Four, we received a confirmation that Season Five was in the works, so fans will most likely not have to wait long. As Season Six will most likely adapt the War Arc, it is set to be one of the biggest stories of the anime adaptation to date and will make some major changes to the world of heroes and villains alike.

