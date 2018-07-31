Fans Cannot Unsee This ‘My Hero Academia’ And ‘Naruto’ Connection

If you want to find points of comparison with Naruto and My Hero Academia, you should know it will not take long. The two shonen titles have way more than just success tying them together. Both stories have plenty of overlap, but some of those connections are better than others. And, thanks to one fan, the world cannot unsee one of those tie-ins.

So, if you are an easy crier, you will want to brace yourselves for the impending feels.

Recently, the tweet below began making its way about the Internet, and it is giving fans plenty of top-tier emotions. The fan-art draws a poignant connection between Izuku Midoriya and Naruto Uzumaki, the heroes of the two series. The boys are seen walking alongside two characters, and it is those younger guys that have everyone crying.

Izuku and Kouta reminds me of Naruto and Inari from the very first episodes. . . 🍃 pic.twitter.com/oO906DWXmI — Menma Uzumaki(黒ナルト) (@BIackNaruto) May 8, 2018

“Izuku and Kouta reminds me of Naruto and Inari from the very first episodes,” the tweet reads.

As you can see, this art shows just how similar the group looks from the outside. Inari and Kota are both little kids compared to their teenage idols, and the older heroes make sure they smile for their would-be proteges. Despite the kids’ brash attitudes, they are both seen staring up at their heroes with furtive glances, and the look they have is one of respect.

So, if this comparison rings true, then does that make Yawara Chaotora the bridge builder from the Land of Waves? Tiger does have that certain something Tazuna had which fans fell for years ago, you know….

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Did you ever notice this connection? Do you think Kota will change because of Izuku’s influence in the same way Inari did over Naruto? Or do you still prefer his younger self? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!