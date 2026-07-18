Even a Year Later, Demon Slayer Still Breaks Hearts With Infinity Castle’s Biggest Death

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now commemorating the first anniversary of Infinity Castle’s original debut in theaters across Japan, and some newly released art for the film can’t help but break hearts all over again with its huge Hashira death. Demon Slayer officially kicked off the anime’s adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge’s massive Infinity Castle arc with the first in a planned trilogy of films last Summer, and it’s been a very good year for the franchise since. As fans wait for its highly anticipated streaming launch, the film is celebrating its major anniversary.

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It’s been one year since the original Japanese release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I, and the film has shared some special new art showing off its biggest stories for the occasion. But there’s one new look that’s just breaking hearts all over again as it highlights the Hashira that lost their life in the battle before the film came to an end. You can check it out below and get in your feelings one last time.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Honors Shinobu’s Death With Special Tribute

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I had its fair share of notable battles as each of the Hashira started to run into their respective final opponents, but there were a few key fights in particular that stood at the center of the first film. While Tanjiro and Giyu had been dealing with Akaza, Shinobu was facing off against Doma. And unfortunately despite her efforts, she did not make it to the end of the film and was ultimately devoured by the demon. All while Kanao was left to face off against him in the sequel.

It was the biggest death in the first Infinity Castle outing, and was certainly the hardest hitting considering she was the first death for the humans’ side in this final wave of battles. Because while Tanjiro and Giyu had been able to defeat Akaza (and making a big step forward in the eventual fight with Muzan), the death of a Hashira revealed to Tanjiro and the others that this was clearly not going to be an easy night. Not all of them are going to be able to make it out of the Infinity Castle alive.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Stream?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will finally be streaming with Crunchyroll on July 28th at 8:00AM PT with Japanese and English dubbed audio, over a year from its original release in Japan. The film will also be available for digital purchase in North America on the same day with platforms such as the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango (with pre-orders now available). Fans have been waiting quite a while to see it, but even longer for the trilogy to continue.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this writing, and likely won’t be making headway to its launch until 2027 at the earliest. With studio Ufotable currently listing the film as one of their “future projects” beyond 2026, fans are going to have to be patient for future updates at this time. Luckily the entire franchise is streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more in the meantime.

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